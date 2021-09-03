The Military High Command has promised to keep Nigerians posted regarding the efforts to rescue Major Christopher Datong recently abducted in Kaduna

Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, military spokesman, however, did not give further details about the condition of the abducted officer

Datong was kidnapped when some dare-devil bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna

FCT, Abuja - The Military High Command has reportedly declined to give details regarding the condition of Major Christopher Datong who was abducted by the bandits who attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna on Tuesday, August 24.

Recall that the bandits invaded the residential quarters at the NDA, killed two officers and kidnapped Datong.

The Military High Command declines to give details regarding the condition of Major Christopher Datong who was abducted by bandits in Kaduna.

Source: Facebook

Few days after the attack, unconfirmed media reports claimed the attackers made contact with the military and demanded a N200 million ransom.

Some other unverified reports also claimed the abducted officer had been killed.

However, at a press briefing at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday, September 2, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, acting director of Defence Media Operations, said the military would keep Nigerians posted, Daily Trust reported.

Onyeuko said this when asked about the whereabouts of the kidnapped senior military officer, Sahara Reporters also stated.

The military spokesman was quoted to have said:

“That has been over flogged, we all know the actions taken so far. We will wait for the outcome of the panel set up and the board of enquiry, we will keep you posted on that."

NDA attackers will be arrested no matter how long - COAS

In a related development, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has vowed that perpetrators of the attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy will be apprehended no matter how long it takes.

This was contained in a statement released by NDA's spokesman, Bashir Jajira, on Wednesday, September 1, and seen by Legit. ng.

The statement released by the NDA noted that the COAS visited the academy on Tuesday, August 31 for an assessment and also to address all the personnel at the facility.

NDA attack: Northern elders demand immediate sack of Monguno

Meanwhile, northern elders have attributed the attack on the NDA in Kaduna state on Tuesday, August 24, to the failure of Nigeria’s intelligence network.

The elders under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development also demanded the immediate sack of the National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

In a statement by its national coordinator, Zana Goni, the group asked for an in-depth review of the entire security architecture.

