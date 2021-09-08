Unknown gunmen have reportedly struck again, this time in Umutu, Ukwuani local government area of Delta state

The criminals reportedly killed three policemen who were mounting a checkpoint and set their corpses on fire

An eyewitness said the police officers attached to Umutu Division Police Headquarters were burnt beyond recognition

Ukwuani LGA, Delta state - Some unknown gunmen have reportedly killed three police operatives in Umutu, Ukwuani local government area of Delta state.

PM News reported that the operatives were killed about 7.40am on Wednesday, September 8, at a checkpoint along the Obeti/Oliogo Road.

Three policemen attached to Umutu Division in Delta state were killed by unknown gunmen on Wednesday, September 8. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Local sources cited by the newspaper said the gunmen also set ablaze the patrol vehicle used by the late officers.

It was also gathered that the gunmen set the dead operatives ablaze inside the patrol vehicle.

One of the sources was quoted to have said:

“Three police officers attached to the Umutu Division Police Headquarters were attacked and killed on arrival to a checkpoint between Obeti and Oliogo in Ukwuani local government area of Delta.

“They were burnt beyond recognition in their patrol Toyota Sienna."

The Punch reported that the incident has generated palpable tension among residents of Umutu, Obeti and Oliogo and other neighbouring communities.

