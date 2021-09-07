BBNaija’s Boma Akpore captured the moment he went through his Instagram DM folder in a video shared on social media

Just like fellow ex-housemates, Boma had to read a mix of positive and negative comments from viewers of the reality show

Two individuals called out the reality star for allegedly sleeping with Tega while he was in the BBNaija house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Boma Akpore, got the opportunity to lay hands on an internet-enabled mobile device following his exit from the Shine Ya Eyes house.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment an eager Boma accessed his Instagram account to read messages from fans and also see the growth rate of the page since he left for the BBNaija house.

BBNaija: Video shows Boma reading IG comments from fans. Photo: @bomaakpore/@its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

Boma happily pointed out that he now has over 300k followers on the platform and this was followed by the ex-housemate accessing his DMs to read messages from fans.

The first three messages were positive comments from fans who wished him well in life and encouraged him to keep going regardless of all the negativity that comes his way.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

However, another individual was quick to lambast Boma and accuse him of getting intimate with Tega in the house.

While responding to a different user who called him out for his relationship with Tega in the house, Boma was quick to note that they were simply acting out a script with their actions.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

Viewers of the show on social media had different things to say about Boma's claim of acting a script.

Read comments below:

toyoo____ said:

"So the two of them are now saying it's script? Wow."

goddess_dope01 said:

"Which director give una script."

dee_lover_of_christ said:

"The person that advised them and directed this did well step one to overcome trolls."

sacollectionz said:

akeematitebi a script na have u forgotten praise told us during the reunion that Katrina sent people to him to say the same thing she said in her media rounds. Much less these ones that were together on eviction night they have rehearsed it kpa."

akeematitebi said:

"Boma, you leave Queen wey hot like that go dey cruise married woman. Na so your own okro dey operate? Anyway, I hope you have learnt your lesson?"

Tega summons courage to read her IG DMs

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija’s Tega has commenced her media rounds days after getting evicted from the Shine Ya Eyes house

The reality star in a video making the rounds online recorded the moment she stormed her Instagram DM to read messages from fans.

Interestingly, before diving in, the BBNaija star was quick to throw in a proverb while noting that people would have to look past what happened in the house.

Source: Legit