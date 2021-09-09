Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a photo to emphasise a message for evicted Big Brother Naija housemate Boma

The nightlife entrepreneur said the gods would punish everyone who refuses to obey his commands

Nigerians took to his comment section to hail him as they called on Boma to listen to Chiefpriest

Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest is not backing down from his statement about a single guy getting intimate with a married woman.

Chiefpriest said this in reaction to Boma who was intimate with Tega, a married woman and a mother of one.

Cubana Chiefpriest addresses Boma again. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @bomaakpore

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest advises Boma to repent

Meanwhile, when Boma came out of the house, the BBNaija star told the businessman to keep his name out of his mouth.

Not backing down, Chiefpriest shared a photo of himself with some men behind him. The men wore matching outfits and caps.

The nightlife businessman also held a metal road that is commonly used by herbalists in Nollywood movies.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Chiefpriest said the gods would bring justice to all those that perpetrate evil. According to him, he is just a messenger of the gods.

Chiefpriest's fans hail him

stankidosplash:

"BOMA!!! Get the info!!!"

chikabrie8966:

"Boma repent or u go face the wrath."

mzjennifers:

"We are still waiting for ur response to boma o."

hdsworld:

"Boma be careful ooo."

wisdom_classiq:

"Na these ogene people them talk say chiefpriest go carry beat Boma."

richforever1010:

"BOMA you get the point now abi."

official_charity22:

"Boma don finish u u de here."

loveli_leo:

"Boma you don hear naaa."

jay_bugi:

"Boma don buy market."

Cubana Chief Priest praises Davido's baby mama

The celebrity barman went on social media to celebrate Davido's baby mama, Chioma Rowland.

The celebrity barman appreciated Chioma, telling her he is proud of her composure, calmness, coordination among others.

He noted that the mother of Davido's first son, Ifeanyi, is zero on noise, drama and keeps a limited crowd. He called Chioma the true definition of a very smooth big girl.

Chioma, who saw Cubana Chiefpriest's post appreciating her calmness and celebrating her, reacted. The mother of one who works as a chef responded to the sweet words used in eulogising her.

Source: Legit