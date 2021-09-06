Felix Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore, was killed in Edo state over the weekend

One of the victims of the attack says the attackers are armed herdsmen because they had cows in their camp

The victim, Reverend Sister Emmanuella Anyanwu, said she escaped from the camp after the herdsmen were distracted

Benin - Reverend Sister Emmanuella Anyanwu, on Monday, September 6 confirmed that the abductors and killers of Olajide Sowore were armed herdsmen.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that Anyanwu was one of the victims of the incident which occurred in Okada, Benin city, Edo state.

Omoyele had earlier announced the death of his brother, Olajide. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore

Source: Facebook

Olajide is the younger brother of Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate and founder of an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters.

Anyanwu, who narrated how she escaped from the kidnappers, confirmed that those who abducted her and four others later brought their cows to the camp where they were kept in the bush.

She said she escaped from the kidnappers when they were engrossed in a conversation with a man, who brought an object of interest to them.

According to her, she made her way to the road and got a man riding a motorcycle to take her to the nearest police station.

The 34-year old Anyanwu based in Ghana, explained that she was on her way to Imo state from the neighbouring country and had stopped over in Lagos state where she boarded a vehicle to her final destination but was abducted by the herdsmen.

She added that the armed herdsmen attacked their broken-down commercial bus, in which the passengers slept overnight.

According to her abductors demanded a ransom of N10 million, but she offered only N500,000, which infuriated the kidnappers.

When she was asked about the tribe of those who kidnapped her, she said:

“I believe they are Fulani, because on that Saturday afternoon, they released their cows and they came to where we were being held.”

Recall that the minister of state, labour, and employment, Festus Keyamo, had said himself and other compatriots will pressurise law-enforcement agents to track down the killers of Olajide.

In a condolence letter to Omoyele, Keyamo urged the ex-presidential candidate to take heart.

He also asked him to remain committed to helping Nigeria find a lasting solution to the challenges confronting the nation.

The Edo state police command had earlier disclosed the details surrounding the murder of Olajide.

A spokesperson for the command, Kontongs Bello, disclosed that Olajide was shot by suspected kidnappers around 6 am on Saturday, September 4.

Bello stated that the incident occurred along the popular Lagos-Benin expressway by Isuwa when the armed kidnappers abducted five unidentified persons and in the process shot to death Olajide to death.

