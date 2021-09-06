American rapper Lil Uzi Vert went viral after sharing his striking bling implanted on his forehead early this year

Fans recently noticed that the pink diamond was missing, and the rapper finally revealed that it was ripped out during a performance in the US

Apparently, the rapper dived into a crowd while performing, and he got back up with the expensive implant missing

US rapper Lil Uzi Vert showed the world months ago that when one doesn't know what to do with money, they can put it on their forehead just like he did.

The young man has finally revealed what happened to the pink diamond that was implanted on his forehead.

It had been missing for a while, and fans wondered where it disappeared to considering its worth and how much hype surrounded it when the rapper revealed his forehead to the world.

Lil Uzi Vert’ showing off his diamond piece in a past snap. Photo: liluzivert.

According to Page Six, the 26-year-old rapper revealed his bling was ripped off from his forehead while performing at Rolling Loud, in the US.

This was back in July 2020, and Lil Uzi revealed it came off after he dove into the crowd and the fans did the rest.

The great part, however, is that he did not lose the diamond and noted he feels good as the wound has healed.

Fans will have to wait and see if the rapper is willing to put it back.

