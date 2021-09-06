20 best Kitchen Nightmares episodes that are absolutely crazy

Kitchen Nightmares is a television show that features Gordon Ramsay, the world-renowned chef and star of the highly popular culinary bootcamp, Hell's Kitchen. Ramsay visits different restaurants in crisis, highlighting the challenges associated with running a successful food business. The show has six seasons so far, some more memorable than others. So what are the best Kitchen Nightmares episodes, and what made them so fascinating?

On the show, Ramsay tackles numerous restaurant problems, including subpar food, lazy chefs, temperamental owners and wait staff, and unhappy diners. Some of the establishments featured on the show improve after the popular chef's visit, while others do not.

The best Kitchen Nightmares episodes

Here is a look at the 20 most memorable episodes from the reality television show.

20. The Fish and Anchor (Season 5, Episode 6)

Like most establishments featured in the show, The Fish and Anchor is a family-run business operated by a married couple, Mike and Caron. The owners have numerous underlying issues that frequently creep into the restaurant's operations.

Caron's poor management and Mike's less than stellar cooking skills are just some of the restaurant's problems. On the show, it was apparent that the couple's bickering and their bad food were continually driving away customers.

19. Casa Roma (Season 3, Episode 7)

At times, Gordon Ramsay's reaction to food on Kitchen Nightmares seems overwrought. However, when a restaurant's food actually makes him physically ill, it is hard to argue with his reactions. That was the case with Casa Roma, a restaurant run by a woman and her son.

The owners have no restaurant experience and would occasionally make as little as nine dollars a night, primarily due to lack of cleanliness. Ramsay walks in and finds three-month-old ribs and ham covered in mould. He immediately vomits into a nearby trash can.

18. Sebastian's (Season 1, Episode 6)

The owner of Sebastian's is one of the most autocratic restaurant owners in Kitchen Nightmares. He runs the establishment with an iron fist coupled with the occasional dash of meanness, childish tantrums and pettiness.

He does not believe in being corrected by anyone. Gordon Ramsay included. To make it worse, the menu at Sebastian's is so inexplicable that customers have to take a walkthrough course each time.

17. Hot Potato Cafe (Season 3, Episode 1)

The Hot Potato Café is a family-owned establishment run by three sisters who have all lost their passion for the restaurant business. The only person who can save the café is the head chef. But, unfortunately, she wants out and is not willing to consider a continued career at the restaurant.

16. Blackberry's (Season 5, Episode 1)

Blackberry's can be described as a soul food restaurant run by the overbearing Chef Shelly. According to the establishment's sous-chef, Shelly runs Blackberry's with an iron fist and is always 'down the staff's throats.' In addition, Shelly seems too hands-on and has problems delegating the numerous duties at the restaurant.

15. Mill Street Bistro (Season 6, Episodes 11 and 12)

The Mill Street Bistro episode was so dramatic that it warranted two episodes to cover the entire story. The restaurant is run by a pretentious, egotistical owner who feels everything revolves around him. Additionally, the restaurant has numerous problems, including stale food and an ostentatious fine dining setup.

If you would like to see Chef Ramsay in a fit of rage, you do not want to miss this episode.

14. Zeke's (Season 4, Episode 11)

Zeke's is run by a man and woman who bought it after the original owner passed away during Hurricane Katrina. After the purchase, everything about the restaurant went downhill. The food was awful, the wait staff were being abused, and the business was losing money.

The episode is proof that for some businesses, all that is needed to make things right is a change of management.

13. Charlie's (Season 4, Episode 14)

Some of the craziest Kitchen Nightmares episodes feature some clearly defined bad guys. Such is the case with this episode. While the restaurant owner seems like the villain, it is later revealed that the restaurant's head chef, Casimiro, is the real problem.

He really does not care; his ravioli is raw, his bread is undercooked, and he has no intentions of correcting mistakes.

12. Dillon's (Season 1, Episode 2)

Dillon's is among the best episodes of Kitchen Nightmares season one. Ramsay is on a quest to make this little Indian restaurant one of the best dining spots in New York. Some of the problems plaguing Dillon's include miscommunication, awful food, and an unclean environment.

11. La Galleria 33 (Season 6, Episode 1)

Most Italian restaurants are run by families to preserve the traditions associated with food preparation. Such is the case for La Galleria 33, only that its current generation of owners has numerous personal problems ruining the business. One of them has drinking problems while the other runs away from any problem.

10. Chappy's (Season 6, Episode 15)

From the restaurant's inflated prices, too-fancy wait staff, and a poorly designed dining area, Chef Chappy is running a failing establishment. The food at Chappy's is unappealing, watery, and ridiculously overpriced. This episode is extremely captivating because Chef Chappy does not like the 'negativity on Kitchen Nightmares.'

9. Oceana (Season 4, Episode 14)

As far as the top Kitchen Nightmares episodes go, it is hard to match the hilarity, intensity, and drama on Oceana. The restaurant's owners thought Chef Ramsay could not understand English because he is British. Unlike other eateries featured in the show, Ramsay rehabilitates Oceana into a thriving restaurant.

8. Burger Kitchen (Season 5, Episodes 5 and 6)

Burger Kitchen is owned by a couple who never seem to agree with the head chef and other staff. Additionally, the husband and wife constantly disagree with their son, who is also a part of the restaurant's operations.

The episode is a perfect example of the downsides of a family-owned business. Eventually, the restaurant was closed permanently.

7. Spin-A-Yarn Steakhouse (Season 5, Episode 13)

The establishment at the heart of this episode is more than 50 years old and carries with it a rich history. Years ago, the restaurant was among the most reassured eateries in California. However, mismanagement, unprofessional staff, poor services, antiquated décor, and a band menu has resulted in the restaurant's continued decline.

6. Piccolo Teatro (Season 5, Episode 2)

This episode takes Ramsay to Paris, France. Normally, one would assume that a restaurant located in one of the cities best-known for culinary arts would be no slouch.

However, Piccolo Teatro is essentially a vegetarian restaurant in a place where the majority of diners are not vegetarians. That in itself is a recipe for disaster. Additionally, the head chef is a little too eccentric.

5. Black Pearl (Season 1, Episode 16)

Black Pearl is the brainchild of two New York friends who tried to scale a lobster shack into a full-blown seafood restaurant. Before Ramsay arrives, the establishment's owners are not on good terms, and the restaurant is losing money.

One of the owners is resentful, the other egoistical, and the third one lazy. Chef Ramsay names them sleepy, dopey, and grumpy.

4. Mojito (Season 3, Episode 4)

This Cuban restaurant is owned by an ex-married couple who never seem to agree on anything regarding the restaurant. The couple's arguments make this episode quite interesting.

3. Nino's Italian Restaurant (Season 5, Episode 10)

This episode is among the hilarious ones on Kitchen Nightmares. Some cafe owners are conniving, deluded, and arrogant, and then there is Nino, the son of the restaurant's original owners.

In the episode, Nino's brother rants about how Nino regularly sits down with customers, announcing his arrival with a pompous introduction. You cannot keep yourself from laughing at the sheer absurdity in this episode.

2. Prohibition Grille (Season 5, Episode 14)

The owner of Prohibition Grille has absolutely no idea how to run a restaurant. She is completely oblivious of the goings-on in her kitchen and only operates the restaurant to get an audience for her belly dancing.

1. Amy's Baking Company (Season 6, Episode 16)

Amy's Baking Company tops the list of best Kitchen Nightmares episodes. At times, some of the establishments featured in the show are so terrible that even Ramsay's will and experience as a chef cannot salvage them.

The episode features a delusional couple that owns a restaurant. Surprisingly, the two invited Ramsay to show him how good their food was. From the constant arguing to insulting customers, Amy's Baking Company was bound to fail and eventually closed permanently.

Which Kitchen Nightmares chef kills himself?

Joseph Cerniglia was a restaurant owner who committed suicide in 2010 at the age of 39 years. Before then, his restaurant was featured on Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.

What's the best season of Kitchen Nightmares?

According to Episode Ninja, Season 1 is the best season of the Kitchen Nightmares television show. It is followed by seasons 3, 2, 6, 4, and 5. The site gives the first season a rating of 8.4 out of a possible 10.

The 20 Best Kitchen Nightmares episodes listed above are filled with drama, intense conversations, and a fair share of laughter and absurdity. The show highlights the significant challenges associate with running a successful restaurant business.

