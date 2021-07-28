The special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that some PDP governors are set to join the APC

The PDP had accused the APC of coercing its governors and members to join the ruling party ahead of the 2023 election

Adesina, however, advised the leaders of the opposition to blame themselves for the woes the party suffered in the last few months

Aso Rock, Abuja - Nigerian presidency has fired back at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the Presidential Villa into its headquarters.

The Nation reports that the PDP governors had at a meeting in Bauchi on Monday, July 26, accused the APC of “parading” coerced PDP members who defected into the ruling party.

The presidency has said that more PDP governors would soon defect to APC. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina berated the governors for belly-aching over the misfortune of their party.

Speaking from the United Kingdom (UK) in a television interview, Adesina claimed some of them (PDP governors) come to the Villa at night unannounced.

PDP governors are in defection talks with APC leaders

He said some PDP governors have been talking with the APC leadership on plans to defect, saying that many of them would dump their party next year when President Buhari begins to inaugurate projects.

Adesina said:

“There will be a massive unveiling of infrastructure come 2022; starting from commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway which the PDP could not achieve in 16 years, to the AKK Pipeline and so many highways. These massive projects will make a lot of PDP governors to join the APC.”

He described the PDP as a beleaguered party in total confusion, adding that between now and 2023, there would be more confusion in the party.

Adesina noted that no one made a noise when they (PDP) were holding BoT (Board of Trustees) meetings during Obasanjo (Olusegun) Yar’Adua (Umaru) and Jonathan (Goodluck) regimes.

He wondered why the leaders of the opposition party are complaining now.

On insecurity, he said there were challenges in certain areas but that doesn’t mean good things have not been happening in the country.

