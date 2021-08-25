Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has given a young bride a gift of a lifetime after she showed up at her wedding ceremony

The bride who is identified as Nneka shared the news on her Instagram page, updating followers about her big day

The young wife also got a huge gift from her father and that made her describe her wedding as a fairytale

For many women, their wedding day is one of the happiest days of their lives and it doesn't seem to be any different for a lovely Nigerian bride called Nneka.

Nneka couldn't stop gushing about her big day as she described it as a fairytale wedding.

Tiwa Savage shows up at a couple's wedding. Photos: @imneka

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage surprises a bride on her wedding day

Still excited about her big day, Nneka took to her Instagram page to update her followers.

According to her, her husband Ikenna invited her favourite singer Tiwa Savage to serenade her on their big day. The singer's presence is one of the highlights of Nneka's wedding as she couldn't stop gushing over it.

Not stopping there, the young bride also shared a video of the moment her dad surprised her with a brand new 2021 Matte Black Gwagon. According to online reports, the car is worth N128m in the market.

Watch the videos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians react

federalmaxi:

"My daughter go enjoy pass this in Jesus name."

iam_nabby:

"Where Una Dey see money from na what am I not doing right."

olorunwomiyeom:

"God, I tap from this blessing oo, so shall it be for us all."

katrinabichai:

"such an incredible wedding celebrating you and @dr_ikenna."

ifyplays:

"Congratulations."

_nwa042:

"Congrats."

kofadof_:

"Amazing! Congrats!!!"

anit_cuts:

"Congratulations dear."

doseofruthybaby:

"congratulations."

anam.e.ti:

"Stunning!!! Congrats!!"

Source: Legit