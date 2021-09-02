James Brown wasn’t invited to Bobrisky’s lavish birthday party but he made sure to dedicate a post to him on Instagram

The crossdresser wished his senior colleague well while urging him to embrace good characters and etiquettes

Brown added that he still cares about Bobrisky in spite of all that has played out between them in the past

Controversial crossdresser James Brown was snubbed at Bobrisky’s recent birthday party as he didn’t get an invite to be a part of the star-studded celebration.

However, getting snubbed didn’t stop Brown from dedicating a birthday post to his senior colleague via his Instastory channel.

James Brown shades Bobrisky in birthday message. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown/@bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Brown in his birthday post urged Bobrisky to embrace good characters, etiquettes and learn to be tolerant of others like him.

He wrote:

"Let your birthday resolution be good characters, etiquettes and wish you tolerance towards people like me."

In a different portion of his post, Brown made a reference to a lesson learned from his grandmother.

According to him, when two people fight, the first to apologise is the mature one regardless of age or financial status.

The crossdresser concluded his message by noting that he still cares about Bobrisky as Jesus Christ was also caring towards his enemies.

See the post below:

Social media users react

Brown's birthday message to Bobrisky stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community.

Read some comments below:

fab_mommyog said:

kemen_jay y shady more money to the one you said you already have."

kemen_jay said:

"Apology wit a sprinkle of insult ND a birthday wish topping....only one princess of africow."

teeto_olayeni said:

"This guy like quarrel pass fight."

ere__mina said:

"I wish you more money to the money you said you already have" James ma pa mi na."

__viee___ said:

"This sounds more like an insult than a birthday wish sha. Is it by force?."

ouchcleo said:

"This james be doing too much. Did bob beg you for bday wishes and even add advice join."

Eniola Badmus makes it rain cash at Bobrisky's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood’s Eniola Badmus was among celebrities who showed up to celebrate with Bobrisky at his 30th birthday party.

The actress also made an interesting appearance on the dance floor where she rained money on Bobrisky as KWAM1 hailed her.

A video of the actress on the dance floor surfaced online and sparked mixed reactions from social media observers.

