Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, was one of the guests invited by crossdresser, Bobrisky, for his 30th birthday

For the celebration, Badmus lodged at a hotel and made sure to search the room in case ‘juju’ had been planted in it

The video of the actress going round her hotel room made the rounds on social media and fans reacted to it

Popular Nigerian movie star, Eniola Badmus, has revealed that she is one of the celebrities to be attending crossdresser, Bobrisky’s birthday party.

The actress made sure to get ready for the event and lodged into a luxury hotel ahead of the star-studded party.

Badmus posted videos on her Snapchat page of the moment she got into her hotel room. Interestingly, the movie star made sure to go round the room to check that everything was in order.

Actress Eniola Badmus ransacks hotel room to make sure 'juju' wasn't planted. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @bobrisky222

Also in the video, Badmus was heard telling someone else to help her lift the bed so she could make sure that ‘juju’ had not been planted in her room.

Fans have mixed reactions to Eniola’s video

Soon after the movie star’s video hit social media, it went viral and internet users had a lot to say about it.

While some people were amused, others said she had to be using ‘juju’ for her to think in that direction.

Read some of the comments below:

Themmy_18:

"No one should judge her tho!!. It’s ok to be extremely careful in Nigeria, with the way things are going everyday."

Pimp_myhair:

"Na person wey Dey do juju Dey get this kind mentality."

Glitzlingerie:

"You think they will foolishly keep it where u will see it? My friend pray and go to bed."

Ayomideblog9ja:

"Na person wey dey do evil go dey think of evil things ✅."

Oma_beke1:

"Abegii juju in intercontinental hotel? Abeg rest."

Sweetsophieeee:

"E reach to search ."

