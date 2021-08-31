The Plateau governor, Simon Lalong is dealing faced with allegations of sinister moves to avoid being impeached

Some persons are alleging that Lalong used some armed police officers to seal off the state's House of Assembly

But the government has denied the claim, insisting that the governor does not meddle with legislative affairs

The Plateau government has reacted to claims that Governor Simon Lalong has sealed off the state's House of Assembly to prevent the commencement of alleged impeachment processes.

There have been reports by Channels TV and The Sun that some armed security agents surrounded the Assembly's complex in case of violence that might ensue from continued calls for Lalong's impeachment.

The government denied claims that Lalong sealed off the assembly's complex (Photo: Governor Simon Bako Lalong)

Source: Facebook

However, the government has denied claims that the security officers were sent by the governor to seal off the building on Monday, August 30.

Denying the claim, the commissioner for information and communication, Dan Manjung, said they are false and should be disregarded, Daily Trust reports.

Manjung disclosed that the report was put forward on Monday by the speaker of the House, the Honourable Abok Nuhu Ayuba.

The commissioner added that Lalong is both unaware of what transpired at the complex and is not in the habit of getting involved in the affairs of other arms of the government.

For the records, he mentioned that the governor is the first among his colleagues to implement the full autonomy of the legislature in Plateau.

"It is therefore not possible for him to be associated with any action that will impede on the activities longest-serving has its rules and conventions.”

Uncertainty as APC governor faces likely Impeachment over herdsmen crisis

Earlier, emerging reports indicated that lawmakers in the Plateau House of Assembly were under pressure to impeach Governor Lalong over the escalation of attacks in the state.

The crisis in the state had been blamed on clashes between natives and Fulani settlers.

Residents of the state who perceive Governor Lalong as having a pro-Fulani stance are pushing for actions against the governor.

The lawmakers have confirmed that they are facing pressure from members of their constituency who accused them of joining the governor to abandon them amid insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng