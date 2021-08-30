The Borno government is not leaving any stone unturned in its drive to promote peace in the state

Governor Babagana Zulum is aware of the religious tension that might ensue if he does not take the necessary steps

One of the measures Zulum has put in place is for clerics to get official permission before embarking on public preaching

Governor Babagana Zulum has said that without official permission, clerics are not permitted to preach in Borno.

The governor made this announcement on Sunday, August 29, during a meeting with stakeholders on the security situation in the state, Punch reports.

The governor said no cleric is allowed to preach without the state's permission (Photo: Governor Babagana Zulum)

Zulum said this became necessary after he got information that a sort of crisis might ensue from a growing tension among some preachers who engage in exchanging insults.

He added that due to this, the De[artment of State Service (DSS) in Borno has been ordered to arrest such persons.

Zulum stated:

"If care is not taken, this will become a serious issue because I heard different preachers have started abusing each other.

“I heard they are abusing each other in their preaching. I have ordered the DSS to arrest all of them in the state. The Preaching Service Board has been given all the powers to regulate their activities."

He, therefore, called on the Christian Association of Nigeria should add the Jama’atu Nasri Islam to write to the state government and the Preaching Service Board with a view to creating access for their members to preach.

Meanwhile, more than 100 suspected Boko Haram insurgents and their families had surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno state.

The incident occurred at Gwoza town, Gwoza local government area of the northeastern state.

It was gathered that one of the commanders of the sect led a total of 120 people to the military. A top security source confirmed that some commanders surrendered along with their families to 26 task force bridge in Gwoza.

The source said:

“I think what we are seeing now is as a result of the death of Abubakar Shekau; his death has affected the group. A total of 120 Boko Haram members and their families surrendered in Gwoza town today."

