Some persons are trying to raise dust by fabricating lies using the recent killings in Jos, Plateau state

Such citizens have gone as far as spreading fake news that about 230 Igbos were killed in the Plateau capital

However, the police command in the state has debunked the claim, stating clearly that no such incident occurred

The claim that 230 Nigerians of southeast extraction were recently killed in Jos has been debunked by the police command in Plateau.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the spokesman of the command, in a statement on Sunday, August 29, made the rebuttal, PM News reports.

According to Daily Trust, Ogaba insisted that the report is the fabrication of some evil-minded persons who intend to trigger ethnic tension in the state and across Nigeria.

The police said the news was fabricated by evil persons (Photo: UNIJOS)

Source: Twitter

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard what he described as fake news as they go about their usual activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The spokesman said:

“The command hereby states categorically that there is no record of such incident anywhere in Jos.

“We urge members of the public to disregard and stop the spread of such as fake news capable of inspiring unwarranted panic, hatred, negativity, chaos and tribal conflict among the well-spirited residents of Plateau and Nigeria in general.

“We enjoin all citizens to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information that will help to enhance the security of the state rather than spreading unverified information capable of heating up the polity."

Uncertainty as APC governor faces likely impeachment over herdsmen crisis

Meanwhile, emerging reports indicated that lawmakers in the Plateau House of Assembly were under pressure to impeach Governor Simon Lalong over the escalation of attacks in the state.

The crisis in the state has been blamed on clashes between natives and Fulani settlers.

Residents of the state who perceive Governor Lalong as having a pro-Fulani stance are pushing for actions against the governor.

The lawmakers had confirmed that they are facing pressure from members of their constituency who accused them of joining the governor to abandon them amid insecurity.

A lawmaker who does not want to be named stated that the House of Assembly has not yet decided on whether to commence or not to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Source: Legit.ng