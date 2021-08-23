The PDP recently raised an alarm over the alleged use of the EFCC by the ruling party to hound its leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections

The party's spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, August 22, berated the ruling party’s administration

Nevertheless, Ologbondiyan said efforts by the APC leaders to intimidate, harass and use anti-graft agencies to weaken the PDP leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections would fail

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised an alarm over the alleged use of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to hound and harass its leaders to cow and weaken opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Guardian reports that the party disclosed this in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Sunday, August 22.

The party claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been rejected by Nigerians, having failed woefully.

The opposition PDP accuses the APC of coercing its members to abdicate the mandate of the people and join the ruling party. Photo credit: Prince Uche Secondus

It stated further that no form of intimidation, harassment and use of anti-graft agencies to clampdown on its leaders “on trump up corruption charges, can cow or make it to surrender or abdicate the mandate already given to it by Nigerians to lead in the effort to rescue the nation, come 2023."

The Punch also reports that the opposition party reveals the alleged move by the APC to coerce its members to forsake the mandate of the people and join the ruling party.

The PDP thereby called on the EFCC chairman to quickly intervene and protects its party from further manipulation by the ruling party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The statement reads in part below:

“The APC knows that it has been rejected by Nigerians having failed woefully and that there is no way it can win elections under any condition.

“As such, it seeks to use the state apparatus of power to decimate and muzzle opposition and dissenting voices and foist an anti-democratic situation on Nigerians."

