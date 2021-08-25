Funke Akindele Bello clocked 44 on August 24, 2021, and she was celebrated by her family and friends

Her husband, JJC Skillz, shared a video that captured the moment she was surprised with numerous cakes

In the video, her friends and co-stars in Omo Ghetto, Eniola Badmus, and Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha were also present

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello had a memorable 44th birthday on August 24, 2021, and it's all thanks to her family and friends.

Funke Akindele's birthday cakes

Her husband and producer, JJC Skillz, took his Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into how the film star's special day went.

The actress clocked 44 recently. Photo credit: @jjcskillz

A video shared on his page shows the moment the actress and mother of two was surprised with numerous cakes, some of which spelt her first name.

Along with the cake came some of her friends and film colleagues, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Eniola Badmus.

In the clip, Funke appears to be all shades of happy and can even be seen doing a dance.

Watch the video below:

Tope Alabi celebrates Funke

Any die-hard follower of Funke knows that the mother of two loves gospel singer Tope Alabi and never gets tired of singing her songs.

In the mood of celebrating her 44th birthday, the actress' husband JJC Skillz invited Alabi to their home to celebrate with his wife.

In a video shared online by the actress, the gospel singer, and some of her band members including her husband were spotted. Alabi's husband was on the piano as the singer serenaded Funke.

This comes after the actress shared some jaw-dropping new photos from her birthday shoot, in which she looked stunning.

Celebrating five years together

Only a few days ago, Funke and JJC celebrated five years of being married to each other.

In the mood for celebration, they took to their respective Instagram pages with lovely posts dedicated to each other.

Funke and JJC also posted a photo that appeared to have been specially taken to mark the occasion. Both husband and wife rocked a similar outfit which was also in the same colour.

