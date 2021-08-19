During a peace talk engineered by HOH Maria, Pere made a claim about Whitemoney trying to snub him on the first day in the house

However, Pere’s claims led viewers of the show to dig up a video showing the moment he and Whitemoney exchanged pleasantries on their first day in Biggie’s house

The video evidence racked in mixed reactions from fans with many noting that Pere has something against his fellow Shine Ya Eyes housemate

The ugly exchange between Big Brother Naija BBNaija) housemates, Pere and Whitemoney, continue to get fans of the show talking on social media.

Recall that days ago after the two male housemates had a confrontation, Head of House (HOH) Maria engineered a peace talk between them in a bid to resolve their issues.

BBNaija: Fans dig up video to counter Pere's claims.

Source: Instagram

During the conversation, Pere noted that he noticed Whitemoney doesn’t like him from the first day they stepped into the house.

Pere claimed that when other male housemates happily exchanged pleasantries, he practically had to call Whitemoney’s attention seeing that he planned to sub him.

However, following Pere’s accusations against Whitemoney, fans of the show have now dug up a video from the night he talked about.

The video making the rounds online captured the moment both housemates shook hands, shared a brief hug and moved on to greet others in the house.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

The video evidence got many people talking with some people noting there is more about the bad blood between the two.

Comments below:

_official_designs said:

"This Pere too dey lie."

c_ee_y said:

"I now believe that hate is real guyyyyyy."

fhaith_ad said:

"How can a grown man be lying on national TV?."

fomo_accessories said:

realqueenitha ective amnesia."

realqueenitha said:

"This pere sharr you carry ya own hand open your yansh."

oluwa_chase____ said:

"This is no longer a game This is now real and Pure HATE."

Whitemoney has negative energy, Pere tells Big Brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pere explained that he confronted Whitemoney because he felt the latter spoke ill of him during a whispering game.

Speaking with Biggie during a diary session, the former Head of House insisted that Whitemoney is too fake and his bad energy is why they aren’t in talking terms.

Pere, however, clarified that he didn’t attempt to bully him during the confrontation, as he said he was only trying to adjust his robe.

