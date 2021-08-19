Looks like Pere is not the only housemate who thinks Whitemoney got firsthand information before they came to the Shine Ya Eye house

Saga was spotted in a video having a conversation with Nini and he made sure to note that he does not trust Whitemoney

According to Saga, Whitemoney plays his game too well and he has been watching the show since Big Brother Africa

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney has been the subject of discussion on social media for a while now.

Pere had clearly stated that he had a problem with Whitemoney and insisted that he knew he (Pere) was a wild card before coming to the house.

Nini and Saga talk about Whitemoney Photo credit: @bigbronaija/@whitemoney

From the indication of things, Pere is not the only housemate who thinks Whitemoney has been playing the BBNaija game too smoothly.

Whitemoney knows the game

Nini and Saga were having a conversation about nominations in the garden, where they both shared their fears.

Saga went on to disclose that Whitemony is the one person in the house who knows the game well because he has tried to get on the show four times.

He continued by saying that the young man has watched the show well enough, since the days of Big Brother Africa.

Nigerians react

Below are some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Thee_bunmi:

"Person don study BBN but Una come to the house without strategy. Love island people."

I_am_nifer:

"Nawa o is like having a strategy is an offense in this bbn S6."

Janeyshane

"Saga rest in Jesus name, WM did not come to the for you so to hell with your trust, how can you come to the BBN house without preparation and doing your research well,that's how olodos complain when their mates take 1st position with their hard work."

Disexy:

"Na now una know say WM dey play script and he’s now getting sympathy votes like laycon. Pere knew earlier."

Its.giftie.backup:

"This ship abi canoe should rest abeg."

Pere says Whitemoney has negative energy

BBNaija housemate Pere revealed that he was not on talking terms with Whitemoney due to the negative energy he has.

He made this known during his diary session with Biggie on Tuesday, August 17, where he discussed their outburst.

The fight started when Whitemoney whispered something to Angel during a game that involved asking questions about one another.

Source: Legit.ng