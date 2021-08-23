Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been described as an esteemed and urbane statesman

Enugu - The Enugu state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as an esteemed and urbane statesman, who is widely acknowledged for his manifest practice of the Christian faith.

Ugwuanyi made the statement while extending the warm felicitation of the vice president to the Catholic Bishops as his representative at the Opening Mass of the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), held in Enugu, on Sunday, August 22.

VP Osinbajo was hailed by Governor Ugwuanyi for manifesting the Christian faith through his conduct. Photo credit: Sodiq Adelakun/AFP

Source: Getty Images

He said:

“Our vice president, an esteemed and urbane statesman, is widely acknowledged for his manifest practice of the Christian faith and has requested that I convey his best wishes for a very memorable second plenary meeting of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.”

At the event, Governor Ugwuanyi also extended the reverential greetings of the government and good people of Enugu state to the Papal Nuncio, Antonio Guido Filipazzi, all the Cardinals, Archbishops, and Bishops.

The representative of the Pope in Nigeria, Most Rev. Filipazzi, in his remarks, applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for always cooperating with the church in its work of evangelism.

The chairman of the opening session of the conference, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in his address, had narrated the various challenges being faced by the country and offered advice on what the Church can do to effectively engage in rebuilding Nigeria.

While giving his vote of thanks, on behalf of the Bishops, the Bishop of Umuahia Diocese and Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for representing the vice president and conveying his goodwill message to them.

Recall that VP Osinbajo was recently described as an individual who fits the description of an ideal Nigerian president.

This was stated by a poll conducted by the ThisDay Group, publishers of ThisDay newspaper, and owners of Arise TV.

Editors of the media organisation described Osinbajo in glowing terms while noting that he will do well as the country's number one citizen.

Meanwhile, VP Osinbajo has said that his primary assignment in government is to serve the Nigerian people and honour God.

Osinbajo stated this on Sunday, August 15 during the 65th birthday and retirement thanksgiving service for a notable Nigerian pilot, Captain Usman Saleh Yahaya, which was held at ECWA Goodnews Church, Maitama, Abuja.

His words:

“The scriptures say that we are the salt of the earth. Every time people ask me, they say, oh, why are you in government? And I say, why not? The calling of God upon our lives is that we must be in service.”

