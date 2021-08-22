Fabrice Nsakala was unable to see out the rest of Besiktas' league meeting with Gaziantep after he collapsed on the pitch

Nsakala had to be rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment on the pitch

The Congolese defender has since given fans an update on his condition after sharing a photo of himself on his hospital bed smiling

A Turkish league clash pitting Besiktas and Gaziantep was characterized by terrifying scenes after one of the players collapsed on the pitch.

Nsakala had to be rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment on the pitch, with Besiktas confirming he did not lose consciousness.

Source: Getty Images

Fabrice Nsakala sent everyone into panic in the second half of the Saturday, August 21, encounter when he fell to the ground forcing the tie to be halted momentarily.

SunSport reports the defender received treatment on the pitch for about 11 minutes before an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

Besiktas later confirmed that the 31-year-old did not lose consciousness, revealing he was sent to the hospital as 'a precautionary measure.'

"Fabrice Nsakala, who could not continue due to the discomfort he experienced in the match with Gaziantep FK, was sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure with clear consciousness. Get well soon," the club tweeted.

Nsakala has also since given fans an update on his condition, tweeting a photo of himself smiling from his hospital bed.

On the international level, Nsakala turned out for France at the youth level before switching allegiance to DR Congo with whom he has earned 15 caps.

The defender came through the academy of French side Troyes before having spells with Anderlecht and Alanyaspor.

He only joined Besiktas last summer.

Eriksen collapses

Nsakala's incident came just weeks after Inter ace Christian Eriksen suffered a similar fate during the Euros.

It was reported that the 29-year old dropped to the ground in the 43rd minute during a throw-in, sending players from both Denmark and Finland camps into a frenzy.

Medics reacted swiftly to try to resuscitate Eriksen on the pitch as players and fans watched on in tears.

The Group B match was consequently suspended with the scores at 0-0.

The Danish FA later released a statement confirming Eriksen had been stabilised and would undergo further tests.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Remi Oudin who currently plays for Bordeaux as a striker has disclosed that the doctor told players of the club that Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu had a dizzy spell which made him to collapse.

Sunday, August 15, was not a good day in the office for Samuel Kalu as the Nigerian collapsed in the sixth minutes while playing for his club against Marseille in Ligue 1 encounter.

Fortunately for him, medical practitioners rushed onto the pitch to attend to the Nigerian player who later continued the match before being substituted few minutes later.

