Remi Oudin who currently plays for Bordeaux as a striker has disclosed that the doctor told players of the club that Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu had a dizzy spell which made him to collapse.

Sunday, August 15, was not a good day in the office for Samuel Kalu as the Nigerian collapsed in the sixth minutes while playing for his club against Marseille in Ligue 1 encounter.

Fortunately for him, medical practitioners rushed onto the pitch to attend to the Nigerian player who later continued the match before being substituted few minutes later.

Nigerian footballer Samuel Kalu in action on the pitch. Photo by Romain Biard

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Brila, Remi Oudin who scored against Marseille claimed that Samuel Kalu will undergo more tests so as for the doctors to figure out many things.

Remi Oudin's reaction

“According to the doctor, it was just a dizzy spell. He is to take more tests and we will know more.

“It gave us a bit of a chill and it’s still quite shocking. We inevitably thought about what happened with (Denmark midfielder Christian) Eriksen, the whole team and everyone was scared.

“We’re happy for Kalu, everything is fine and that’s the most important thing.”

During the Super Eagles' campaign at the 2019 African Cup of Nations held in Egypt, Samuel Kalu also collapsed in training and was attended to.

Kalu was preparing to form a defensive wall at a free-kick when he collapsed to the turf in the 25 degree Marseille heat.

