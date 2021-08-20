Lagos state - The newspapers review for the week of August 14 - August 20 was dominated by reports from politics and current affairs.

Below are some of the top stores that attracted the attention of readers the most.

Obasanjo hold meeting with IBB and 6 other top stories for the week

1. Updated: IBB, Obasanjo, Saraki, Secondus, Others in Closed-Door Meeting, Photos Emerge

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and other senior Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) officials met at a meeting in Minna on Tuesday, August 17.

Leadership newspaper reports that PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, former Senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki; Akwa Ibom state governor Emmanuel Udom; former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi and Senator Ben Obi were part of the meeting.

2. Photos Emerge as 25 Travellers Killed in Jos Buried in Mass Grave, Victims Identified

Twenty-five travellers killed by hoodlums at the Gada-Biyu area of Jos-Zaria road in Jos North local government area of Plateau state have been buried in a mass grave at Dadinkowa cemetery, according to Daily Nigerian.

The newspaper stated that the hoodlums had intercepted about 92 travellers in five 18-seater buses and killed 25 of them.

The Plateau state police command in a statement on Saturday, August 14, confirmed the attack, saying 22 persons died and 14 injured.

3. N380 Per Litre? FG Takes Final Decision as Governors, Oil Marketers Recommend New Price of Petrol

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has demanded an immediate end to fuel subsidy in line with the state governors’ previous recommendation.

A committee set up by the Nigerian Governors Forum had in May recommended the removal of subsidy and the increment of petrol price up to between N380 and N408.5 per litre.

The committee had explained that the current subsidy regime was unsustainable because smugglers and illegal markets in neighbouring African countries were the beneficiaries.

4. Nigerian Governor Declares Friday, August 20 Public Holiday, Gives Reason

The Osun state government has declared Friday, August 20, a work-free day to mark the 2021 Isese Day celebration.

The Punch reported that this was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday, August 18, by the state commissioner for home affairs, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal.

Legit.ng gathers that the commissioner explained that the celebration would be low-key because of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

5.Why Giving Away My Daughter in Marriage to Buhari’s Son Is Painful, Emir of Bichi

The Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado Bayero, has said giving away his daughter, Zahra, in marriage to Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is a painful process because he is very close to his children.

The monarch made the statement during an interview with Daily Trust which premiered on Youtube on Tuesday, August 17.

The emir said he wished his daughter graduated from the university and stayed with him a little longer before getting married.

6. Northern Group Finally Reveals who Boko Haram Fears More than Police, Military

The call for self-defence to Katsina residents by Governor Bello Masari has been backed by some northern socio-cultural groups, one of which is the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

The organisation said Masari is right to urge his people to take up arms against bandits and kidnappers, adding that not all weapons are illegal for citizens, especially those which come with police permits.

ACF's national publicity secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, who spoke with Punch on Wednesday, August 18, argued that local hunters are among those who are allowed to carry guns.

7. 9 Things to Know About the Taliban, the New Leaders of Afghanistan

It's been 20 years since the Taliban dominated headlines globally and a whole generation of young people in Nigeria and beyond have never heard of them.

The Taliban is back to dominating global headlines after a swift takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan in a few days.

