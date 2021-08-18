Traditional worshippers have been officially recognised in Osun as the state government declared a public holiday in their honour

Osogbo, Osun state - The Osun state government has declared Friday, August 20, a work-free day to mark the 2021 Isese Day celebration.

The Punch reported that this was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday, August 18, by the state commissioner for home affairs, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal.

Legit.ng gathers that the commissioner explained that the celebration would be low-key because of the increasing cases of COVID-19.

The need to observe COVID-19 protocols

Lawal urged the traditional worshippers to observe the COVID-19 protocols especially the use of nose masks, social/physical distancing among other safety protocols before, during and after the celebration, Radio Nigeria also reported.

He congratulated them on behalf of the state government and appealed to them to be peaceful and law-abiding in their conduct before, during, and after the festival.

The commissioner also enjoined them to continue to support the Oyetola administration and emphasised the need for the residents to continue to embrace the Omoluabi ethos.

Osun governor declares public holiday to mark new Islamic New Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Osun state, Gboyega Oyetola, declared Monday, August 9, a public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year- Hijrah 1443 AH.

In a statement signed by the commissioner for home affairs, Lawal, Governor Oyetola charged Muslims and people of other religions to see the holiday as an avenue, opportunity to pray for the growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Hijrah is the first day in the Islamic New Year Calendar. The Islamic New Year is also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year. It is a day that marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year, the day which the year is incremented. Muslim faithful across the globe observe the first day of the Islamic year on the first day of the month of Muharram.

