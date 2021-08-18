Nigerian billionaire daughter and celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, recently updated members of the online community about her health

The popular DJ who had been down with an unknown illness after having COVID-19 symptoms has now shared the news of her recovery with fans

Taking to her verified Instagram page, Cuppy told her fans that she was back, healthy and happy

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has finally updated her fans about her health after leaving them worried a few days ago.

The billionaire’s daughter had been down with COVID-19-like symptoms and tested negative despite taking the test on four different occasions.

Thankfully, the young lady’s health has now improved and she has gone back to her bubbly self.

DJ Cuppy finally recovers from ill health after having COVID symptoms. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Taking to her verified Instagram page, DJ Cuppy shared a photo of herself posing with her signature pink Ferrari as she updated fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to her, she is now back, healthy and happy. Fans were very pleased to hear the news.

She wrote:

“And she’s BACK HEALTHY and HAPPY! #CuppyDat.”

See her post below:

Cuppy shares chat with her billionaire father, Femi Otedola

DJ Cuppy also posted a chat she had with her father as he showed concern about her health.

In the snapshot of their conversation, the billionaire businessman advised his daughter to sleep better. See below:

DJ Cuppy's conversation with Femi Otedola. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Internet users celebrate DJ Cuppy’s recovery

Soon after the billionaire’s daughter shared the good news about her recovery online, fans were quick to celebrate with her.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Iam_elizaabeth:

“Thank God they gave you your wig so cute.”

Abrahamheroman:

“Welcome Back..Queen.”

Margretyoungarney:

“I want to copy the tune so fine .”

Aka_akatel:

“HEALTHY and HAPPY! #CuppyDat.”

Nice one.

DJ Cuppy heaps praise on mother Nana Otedola

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, shared an adorable photo of herself with her mother, Nana, on social media.

The celebrity disk jockey explained how much bravery and strength it took for someone to be her mother.

According to DJ Cuppy, only a strong person could raise her and only someone special could love another above herself.

In her words:

"“It takes someone really brave to be my mother, someone strong to raise a child like me and someone special to love someone more than herself.”

Source: Legit.ng