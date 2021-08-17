Raymond Dokpesi has reacted to reports saying he has his eyes on leading the Peoples Democratic Party at the national level

The DAAR communications chairman in a statement on Monday, August 16, described the report as untrue

Dokpesi’s name has been linked to the seat as possible replacements for Uche Secondus who is under pressure to vacate the position

Abuja - A report by The Guardian indicates that ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has denied any plan to contest the chairmanship position.

The PDP chieftain according to Premium Times, made the denial in a statement on Monday, August 16, saying he has no interest in any national office of the opposition party.

While refuting the report, the chairman of DAAR communications insisted that he remains a committed party man.

Dokpesi’s name among other PDP chieftains from the southern region have been linked as possible replacements for the incumbent national chairman, Uche Secondus.

Secondus has been under pressure recently to vacate the position even though his tenure ends in December.

The PDP cheiftain was one of the contenders for the chairmanship position in 2017 but lost to Secondus after pulling 66 votes in the election.

Southeast can’t win if it gets presidential ticket, PDP chieftain Dokpesi declares

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dokpesi said that his party has a good chance of sacking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The PDP would win the next general election if it fields a candidate from the northern part of the country in 2023.

Dokpesi said PDP members who are canvassing zoning of the presidential ticket to the south are only doing so because they want to copy the APC.

Source: Legit