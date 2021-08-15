Bandits have killed nine persons in an attack on Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu villages in Sokoto state

According to reports, eight men and one woman were among those killed by the assailants on Saturday

Meanwhile, police authorities in the state are yet to confirm the attack despite all efforts to get their reaction

Bandits have killed nine people and abducted six others in an attack on some villages in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto state

According to the Punch, the affected villages are Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu all in Birjin ward.

The bandits were said to have carted away herds of cattle belonging to the villagers during the attack.

A deadly attack was launched by bandits in Sokoto state.

Source: Facebook

According to the report, those killed by the bandits were eight men and one woman.

The victims were 21 members of a vigilante group and Umar Sanda, the village head of Sabon Birni.

My kidnappers were hired from Zamfara - Released Niger commissioner

Few hours after his release from his abductors, the Niger state commissioner of information, Muhammad Sani Idris, has revealed how he was kidnapped.

While speaking shortly after his release, said he was kidnapped by bandits from Zamfara who were hired by his foes. Idris, who was abducted by gunmen in the early hours of Monday, August 9, from his residence in Babban-Tunga community along Abuja/Kaduna highway in the state, got back to the community around 9:30 pm Thursday, August 12.

According to the report, the commissioner, however, did not state if the ransom was paid, adding that the Niger state government is against the payment of ransom.

Legit.ng had also reported that the Kaduna state government, through its commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan has confirmed that 11 abducted persons have escaped from captivity.

Aruwan who made this revelation in a statement on Thursday, August 12, disclosed that according to available security reports, the 11 persons escaped from kidnappers' den in Sabon Birni town of Igabi LGA.

The commissioner added that the escapees were abducted from Dumbin Rauga in the Zaria area and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway. He noted that coordinated security operations are dislodging the bandits, thereby creating a loophole for their victims to escape

