Cinnpie's biography: age, real name, boyfriend, allegations

Cinnpie is a renowned esports player and commentator. She is also a Twitch streamer famous for streaming vintage video games.

The streamer posing for a photo. Photo: @cinnpie

Source: Instagram

The Twitch star attracted public attention when she faced accusations of sexual misconduct in 2020. What happened to the streamer? Learn all about her in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Cinnamon Dunson

Nickname: Cinnpie

Gender: Female

Date of birth: November 10, 1991

Age: 29 (As of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Place of birth: Virginia, United States

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Marital status: Divorced

Ex: WaDi

Profession: Esports commentator and player, Twitch streamer

Esports commentator and player, Twitch streamer Twitch: @cinnpie

Cinnpie's biography

The Twitch streamer was born on November 10, 1991, in Virginia in the United States. As of writing, Cinnpie's age is 29.

Cinnpie's real name is Cinnamon Dunson. The streamer started gaming early in her life.

The commentator all set for work. Photo: @cinnpie

Source: Instagram

Cinnpie's career

Cinnamon has worked as an esports commentator for many years. She has commentated on various games such as Ultimate, 2GG, EVO 2019, and Prime Saga. She is best known as a commentator for Super Smash Bros.

Besides her commentating work, Dunson has competed in various esport tournaments such as Ultimate and Smash 4. She is also a streamer on Twitch.

What happened with Cinnpie?

In 2019, rumours arose that Cinnpie and Puppeh (whose real name is Troy Wells) were s*xually involved. Both of them denied the claims at the time. However, in July 2020, Troy tweeted, stating that Dunson had manipulated and used him for her sexual enjoyment in the summer of 2016.

Troy is a top Smash Ultimate player, and he and Dunson often shared a vehicle when attending different events. At the time that Troy claims the sexual misconduct happened, he was only 14 years old, while Dunson was 24.

Troy claimed that Cinnamon had started sexual conversations with him on Snapchat. He claimed that the first incident of the sexual misconduct was when Dunson, while drunk, got him to the ground and kissed him before going back to play Smash.

According to Puppeh, he and Cinnamon often slept in the same bed after the first incident. After the statement by Wells, FGC members reviewed old videos and reportedly found some moments when Cinnamon was physically interacting with Troy.

Cinnamon also faced relationship abuse allegations from Glyphmoney (Zac Nicholson) and Zephyr (John Breeden) shortly after Puppeh's claims.

Cinnpie's allegations resulted in her being banned from the 2GG panel. She was also removed from the competitive Smash community. Dunson went silent and was inactive on her social media platforms until months later.

The commentator taking a selfie. Photo: @cinnpie

Source: Instagram

Did Cinnpie ever respond?

Cinnamon responded to the allegations in May 2021, stating that she had never forced anyone to be s*xually involved with her. She also said that she was an inappropriate, immature and irresponsible 23-year-old in 2016.

Cinnpie's response also entailed a request that the defamatory statements against her come to an end. She also said that she had experienced sexual abuse herself and would work towards keeping others from having the same experience as hers.

WaDi and Cinnpie's relationship

Cinnamon was formerly in a relationship with fellow gameplay guru WaDi. WaDi reportedly became Cinnpie's boyfriend before the said time of Dunson's alleged sexual misconduct. The couple then got married in 2017.

WaDi and Cinnpie's divorce

It is not clear whether the pair broke up, but rumours have it that they went their separate ways. In response to the allegations against Cinnamon, WaDi said that he knew nothing about it and expressed concern for Puppeh and what allegedly happened to him.

Cinnpie is a popular esports commentator and player, as well as a Twitch streamer. She was accused of sexual misconduct claims in 2020, but she denied the claims via a tweet in 2021.

