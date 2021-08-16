The management of BBNaija Shina Ya Eyes housemate Kayvee has started working hard to ensure that he stayed longer in the house

A big poster of the 26-year-old BBNaija star was recently spotted in an area of Lagos state with descriptions on how to vote for him

Ogba residents who hung the big banner of the young housemate noted that they regard him in high esteem

As BBNaija Shina Ya Eyes housemates are getting evicted, lovers of the show have started showing support for their favourite housemates.

The latest person to receive a show of love from his fans is Kayvee.

BBNaija Kayvee gets the support of Ogba residents. Photos: @itzkayvee, @legit.ng

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Kayvee enjoys the support of Ogba residents

Legit.ng recently spotted a big poster showing the face of Kayvee just outside the gate of Oladele Kadiri close. The poster gave descriptions of how fans of the housemate can vote for him.

26-year-old Kayvee is one of the four housemates that was brought into the show to replace the first three evicted contestants.

Check out the full poster below:

A poster of BBNaija Kayvee was spotted at Ogba. Photos: @legit.ng

Source: Instagram

Kayvee does not have mental health issues

Legit.ng earlier reported that the management of the BBNaija star denied the claims that the housemate is mentally unwell.

Whitemoney and JMK revealed their experiences with the young man that made them come to the conclusion that something may be wrong with him.

Nigerians also expressed concern about Kayvee's mental state but his management said the housemate is keeping his head in the game. The management also noted that Kayvee will adjust to his new environment in no time.

Meanwhile, a beans seller displayed a banner canvassing for votes for Whitemoney.

The local food vendor known as EWA IYA QUDUS printed a banner with a bold photo of Whitemoney. In her own way of support, the food vendor accompanied the banner with clear instructions on how to vote for her favourite housemate.

The vendor and her customers were seen in the photo going about their usual business.

A fan called Moira T Ngarande said,

"WhiteMoney for the win. Pere go suffer with chest pains, back pain, neck pain, period pain when WM is announced 2021 face of BBNaija. Love all the way from Zimbabwe."

