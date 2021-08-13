Big Brother Naija's (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Khafi says it is miraculous to conceive a baby and be born as well

The reality TV star made this known as she showed off her growing baby bump on her Instagram page

Khafi who got married to Gedoni, her fellow housemate on the BBNaija show, last year, tasked her fans with guessing the gender of her baby

Former BBNaija housemate, Khafi has shown off her growing baby bump, as she shared a new photo on Instagram.

In the picture in which she rocked a baby pink-coloured gown dress, the reality TV star was all smiles, as she tasked her fans with predicting the gender of her baby.

BBNaija’s Khafi shows off her growing baby bump. Photo Credit: @acupofkhafi

Source: Instagram

“It is such an honour to grow life inside of you, I'm not sure we realise just how much of a miracle we all are, just by being conceived and born... We all beat the odds to make it through to life and for that I'll forever be grateful

"So let me hear your guesses below, is our miracle a boy or a girl? ,” she captioned the picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the post below:

Fans guess

The post had her fans guessing the gender of the baby. While some of them guessed it would be a boy, others guessed that it would be a girl.

Read some of their guesses below:

Amagocally:

“It's a baby girl, u didn't change much; baby boy makes someone look different.”

Glowfactory_mua:

“Looks like the pink dress is giving the answers away....I say its a girl .”

Bussie2:

“Boy.”

Tawa_ambali:

“Your tummy is round-shaped...so it’s a girl!.....”

Deebest12019:

“It’s definitely a girl. That pink dress gave it all away.”

_Cutzieefash_:

“A girlur dress speaks alot.”

Khafi expecting her first child with Gedoni

Reality TV stars, Khafi and Gedoni who married in 2020, have announced that they were expecting their first child.

The couple both shared the great news on their social media pages to the excitement of fans and colleagues.

In her post which attracted an outpour of congratulatory messages, Khafi noted that she had a feeling she was pregnant even before their marriage.

Source: Legit Newspaper