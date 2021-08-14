Buhari Returns to Abuja After Education Summit in UK, Medical Checkup

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Nigeria after he spent 18 days in London, the United Kingdom for the education summit

Buhari had told the world at the summit that he would increase the budget for the education sector in Nigeria by as much as 50%

According to the report, Buhari's plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja around 8 pm on Friday, August 13

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, August 13, returned to Abuja after joining world leaders in making a firm commitment to increase funding of the education sector at the recent Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom.

The Sun reports that the president also used the opportunity of the trip to carry out a routine medical checkup.

President Muhammadu Buhari returns to Abuja after an education summit in UK, medical checkup. Credit: Bashir Ahmad.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the Global Education Summit, co-hosted by British prime minister, Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya successfully generated about $4 billion out of the targeted $5 billion for the transformation of the education sector in low-income countries, including Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Nation also reports that Buhari's plane, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja at about 18.00 hours on Friday, August 13.

On arrival in Abuja, President Buhari was received at the airport by some senior officials of the administration, including his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; the three service chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello.

According to the report, on arrival, President Buhari inspected a guard of honour mounted by officers and men of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army before watching displays by cultural troops representing different Nigerian cultures.

He was thereafter conveyed to the Presidential Villa in a helicopter.

President Buhari pays surprise visit to Tinubu in London

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari, on Thursday, August 12, visited the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

It was reported that the photos were shared by the United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on its official page on the night of Thursday, August 12.

The development was coming days after Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, paid a visit to Tinubu in London.

Source: Legit