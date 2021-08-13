Late Obama DMW’s son, Abdulmaleek is still mourning his dad 44 days after he passed away, as he said he’s still hurting

Abdulmaleek posted a video on his Instagram page in which he mourned Obama DMW, saying he wished they had more time together

While expressing gratitude to his late father’s friends and fans, Abdulmaleek specially thanked Davido and Tiwa Savage for their supports

Talent manager, Obama DMW’s son Abdulmaleek, has expressed gratitude to music stars Davido and Tiwa Savage for filling the gap his father left when he passed away.

In an almost three minutes video he shared on his Instagram page, Abdulmaleek said he’s still overwhelmed by the show of love from people in general, but it’s spectacular from Davido and Tiwa Savage.

Obama DMW’s Son Abdulmaleek mourns his late dad. Photo Credit: @tiwasavage @davido @manlikeabdul_omw

Source: Instagram

“I’m most overwhelmed by the love coming from everyone, especially from uncle David (Davido) and aunty Tiwa (Tiwa Savage),” he said.

Revealing how much he missed the late Davido’s associate, Abdulmaleek said it never occurred to him until now that he would need someone to talk to, and the deceased would be nowhere to give him an audience.

“It is really sad knowing that from now, you won’t be there to celebrate my victories, console me when I fail, encourage me when I feel like giving up. I wish we had more time together; I wish we could even create more memories together, I wish we could trade lives because I will give you mine in a heartbeat, but life hasn’t given me that option.”

Obama DMW’s son, however, pledged to look after his sister as the deceased did for them during his lifetime.

Watch the video below:

Fans console Obama DMW’s mourning son

Soon after Abdulmaleek posted the video, fans of his late dad took to his Instagram page to console him.

Read some of their condolence messages below:

Symbaserothick:

“He loves you too.”

Fawaz_plastics:

“May Jannah firdaux be his final Abode.”

Vivaciousness5:

“Rest on obama.”

Davido breaks silence after Obama DMW's demise

Music star Davido, who's known to always archive his life on social media, stayed off his pages after the death of his associate.

But almost a week after the loss, Davido broke his silence as he paid him last respect with a customised 44 cap.

Having posted the picture of him rocking the cap, Davido's fans sent him their condolence.

