Security operatives in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have started moving to strategic areas in the Nigerian capital

The deployment is due to the expected return of the country's number one citizen, Muhammadu Buhari

President Buhari had spent the last few weeks in the United Kingdom for a medical check-up after attending a summit

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria by 5 pm today, after about two weeks in the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that security agencies in the Federal Capital Territory have already been mobilized for the president’s return.

President Buhari will be back in his office at the Presidential Villa soon.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Buhari on Monday, July 26, travelled to the United Kingdom to see his doctors and participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The special adviser to the president on media publicity, Femi Adesina, made the disclosure in a statement issued via a Facebook post.

Legit.ng reported that during the visit, President Buhari held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Johnson.

Buhari using the same doctors for decades

Days later, Adesina explained why President Buhari chooses to travel to the United Kingdom for his medical checkup.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 27, Adesina said the president has been receiving medical treatment from the same team of doctors for about 40 years.

The president's spokesman noted that this is why his principal will always resort to foreign doctors since they have his medical history.

Last official assignment before UK trip

President Buhari had signed the federal government's N982bilion supplementary 2021 budget before leaving for the UK.

the president signed the Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2021, in his office at the State House in the presence of senior government officials.

The officials include Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbaj, SAN, and the Secretary of the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha.

Last state visit before UK trip

Buhari was in the ancient northern city to flag off the Kano-Kaduna rail-line to commission some projects by the Kano state government before he left for the UK.

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, told the president during his visit that the present economic situation in the country is inflicting untold hardship on Nigerians.

The monarch raised the concern on Thursday, July 15 while receiving President Buhari at his palace.

Source: Legit.ng