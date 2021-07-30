Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has offered to assist the federal government in tackling insecurity in Nigeria

The UK leader made the promise in London on Thursday, July 29, at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit

Johnson and Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari agreed that the judicial process would be made to run without interference

London, United Kingdom - President Muhammadu Buhari and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, July 29, appraised the war against different forms of terrorism in Nigeria and agreed that the judicial process should be allowed to run its course.

TVC News reports that while holding bilateral talks at the sidelines of the Global Education Summit in London, the two leaders said it was important that the judicial process runs without interference, no matter who was involved.

President Buhari and British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson have discussed way out about insecurity in Nigeria. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that President Buhari briefed the prime minister on Nigeria’s power needs and efforts being made, as well as initiatives geared at achieving food security.

President Buhari reviews security situation in Nigeria

Premium Times also reports that the Nigerian leader also reviewed the security situation in the different regions of the country, while PM Johnson pledged Britain’s preparedness to lend a helping hand.

He said:

“We are available to help."

President Buhari pledges to raise the budget for Nigeria’s education

