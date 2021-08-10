There seems to be no end in sight to the lingering crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state

Governor Bello Matawalle's defection from the PDP to the APC has pitched him against the faction led by former governor Abdulaziz Yari

Senator Ahmed Yerima, who is in the camp of Matawalle, had declared that any member of the party who fails to renew his/her membership would be alienated at the poll

Gusau, Zamfara - The crisis rocking the Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has worsened over the statement made by a former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Yerima.

The Punch reports that Yerima's statement sparked controversy among the ranks and files of the state chapter of the party.

The national caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, had declared Matawalle as the leader of the party in Zamfara state. Credit: APC.

Legit.ng gathered that Yerima, had in an interview with newsmen in Gusau on Sunday, August 8, said that those who did not register as party members afresh were ineligible to take part in party activities.

He said:

“Any member of the APC who failed to register afresh as a result of Governor Matawalle’s defection to APC will neither vote, no be voted for in any future election.”

Reacting to Yerima's statement, the state APC caretaker committee chairman, Lawal Liman, on Monday, August 9, dismissed the former governor’s claim as “baseless and unfounded.”

Yerima's statement violates APC constitution

Liman, who addressed a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Gusau, said, Yerima’s statement is a violation of APC constitution.

He noted:

“I want to draw the attention of the public, especially our party members of some misguided utterances of former Senator Yerima as widely reported by the media."

Liman empahsised that APC in Zamfara has already registered about 770,000 members and that the register is still mentioned by each of the 147 wards in accordance with provision of the party constitution article 9(4).

He added that the misleading statement by Yerima that the membership of 770,000 APC members is annulled is not only unfounded but an attempt to disorganise, disunite and ridicule the party while deceiving the general public.

Liman maintained that other governors had defected to the APC before Governor Bello Matawalle but the party register in their states were not cancelled.

TheCable also reports that a faction of the APC in Zamfara state called on its followers to disregard the purported nullification of their membership cards.

The faction, under the leadership of Abdul’aziz Yari, former Zamfara governor, made the call in a statement issued by Sani Musa, its secretary, in Gusau, the state capital.

Former Zamfara governor Yari, ex-senator Marafa reject Matawalle as party leader

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that there was a trouble in the Zamfara state chapter of the APC following the rejection of Governor Matawalle as the state party leader.

It was reported that the declaration by Yobe state governor and chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mala Mai Buni, was rejected by a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and Kabiru Garba Marafa.

Yari said that Matawalle's appointment was not part of the discussions they had with six governors before the Zamfara governor defected.

