The centre can no longer hold within the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

APC stakeholders in the southwest state are on each other's throats and the party is at the risk of implosion

One faction loyal to a serving minister has accused the faction loyal to the state governor of planning to attack its leaders

Osogbo - The Osun Progressive (TOP), a faction within the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that some people within the party and government are planning to attack leaders of the faction.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, August 12 in Osogbo, the TOP Chairman, Adelowo Adebiyi, said the planned attack was a result of the group’s struggle to restructure and re-energise the party.

Governor Oyetola's loyalists have been accused of planning to attack other APC leaders in Osun state. Photo credit: Osun state government

Adebiyi, however, said that the alleged plan has been reported to the security agencies for investigation and for other necessary steps.

The Punch newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We have informed relevant security agencies, who have assured us of taking steps to investigate the information and ensure protection of the lives of the leadership and members of our caucus.”

The Vanguard newspaper, however, reports that in a swift reaction, the APC caretaker chairman in the state, Mr. Gboyega Famodun, said the allegation is baseless.

Famodun, who spoke through his spokesman, Mr. Kola Olabisi, said the allegation should be disregarded, adding that it cannot be substantiated.

TOP had earlier raised an alarm, alleging that key stakeholders were excluded from the ward congress on Saturday, July 31 in Osun state.

The group alleged that the national secretariat officers sent to Osogbo, the Osun state capital, to conduct the congress exercise were hijacked, ambushed, and kept from being accessed by other stakeholders in the party.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, July 30, Adebiyi, drew the attention of Governor Mai Mala Buni's committee to the issue.

After the exercise, the group alleged that illegality was perpetrated at the congress on Saturday, July 31 in the state.

According to the group, the Ilerioluwa faction of the APC compromised members of the ward congress committee sent from the national secretariat of the party to conduct the exercise in the state.

TOP alerted the national secretariat of the APC that whatever result brought to the party headquarters by the Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye-led ward congress committee is fake and should be disregarded.

