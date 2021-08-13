The celebrity couple was in a live TV interview when they heard their daughter's knock on the door

They both stood hurriedly and went to deal with their daughter before she could appear in the interview

It should be noted the couple has been serious with protecting their adorable daughters' privacy

Hollywood actress Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard were recently forced to cut short a live TV interview after being ''disrupted'' by one of their children.

Actress Kristen Bell, hubby Dax Shepard rushed out to protect the daughter's privacy. Photo: EOnline.

Source: UGC

Live interview

The couple were in a live TV interview with Today's Al Roker when one of their daughters knocked on the door.

Being the good parents they are, everything came to a halt as they both stood and headed out to attend to their daughter off-camera.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"We've got a child at the door," Bell said.

"Even though they know they can't come up here," her hubby added.

Eonline reported that the two parents of daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, stepped to the side to see what their little one needed and came back after sorting whatever issue had arisen.

Good parenting

The couple explained to their daughter that they were in a middle of an interview and it was then when she excused them.

"'We're on TV right now. We're on the news. And she said, 'Ok,'" Bell said she explained to the child.

According to the mum, her daughter's intrusion was definitely about her doll's birthday.

"This I'm sure is about the doll's birthday,. It's her doll's birthday and now we have to order a cake. She's taking it very seriously," the actress added.

Bell and her hubby did not say which one of their daughters was at the door. It should be noted the daughter may have interrupted but was never captured on camera.

However, their host, Rocker did not take the whole ''mishap'' seriously and just laughed off the whole thing.

The couple's reaction when their daughter tried to join them did not surprise many because they have always been protective of their children's privacy.

They have always shared about how they have been trying so hard to shield their daughters from the limelight.

The couple even led a "No Kids Policy" to help protect celebrities' children from paparazzi and media by covering up their daughters' faces when posting pictures on social media.

Kemi Afolabi's daughter clocks 11

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress shared an adorable video of her lookalike daughter and accompanied with an emotional caption where she thanked God for her life.

The movie star shared another post with a compilation of the celebrant’s photos. Afolabi prayed for God to always be with her daughter.

Fans and colleagues of the actress also joined in the celebration by wishing Darasimi well on her 11th birthday.

Source: Legit