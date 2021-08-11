Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello on Sunday took his 2023 Presidential ambition to Cross River State by inaugurating a support movement in the state.

He listed the Cross River State support group to be headed by Mr. Mike Odey and Zack Odioko as deputy coordinator.

Bello who was represented by the Deputy Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed, also named Prince Charles Nwaca as the group’s zonal coordinator for South-South

”Governor Yahaya Bello is determined to bring a change, a positive change to this country that is the reason he is venturing to run for President in 2023 and by the grace of God he will achieve his ambition”.

He appealed to the audience comprising All Progressives Congress, APC, youths, leaders, and stakeholders in the state, that the situation in the country needs someone who is visionary and energetic to make a positive difference in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“The aura in this event clearly indicates that the people are ready for the next level which is on tandem with the wide acceptance of the GYB project as indicated mostly by youths and other active politicians that cut across diverse political leanings in the country”

He stated that with the level of acceptance of the GYB project, it would be an understatement to state that the presidential ambition of the youthful governor in Nigeria landed on safe grounds in the state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“So, it behooves on the millions of youths from across the state that have been yearning for generational change in leadership of this country come 2023 to enlist behind GYB project so we can pilot the affairs of this nation successfully and take this country to the promised Eldorado”. He concluded.

APC chieftain tips Yahaya Bello as President Buhari’s successor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Senator Smart Adeyemi described Bello as the best candidate to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West at the Senate, said Bello remains the best presidential hopeful that can turn around the fortunes of Nigeria and make it one of the strongest economies in the world.

The senator appealed to Nigerians to consider the presidential aspiration of Governor Bello, saying that if given a chance, the governor would consolidate the achievements of the Buhari administration.

Bello's 2023 presidency bid: Nasarawa APC stakeholders vow to speak with one voice

Meanwhile, the speaker of the Nasarawa House of Assembly Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has revealed how the state will arrive at a decision in choosing a candidate for the 2023 presidential election following a visit by state lawmakers from Kogi state.

According to him, the ruling APC in the state will meet to take a common stance in making the choice.

The Kogi lawmakers led by Rt Hon Mathew Kolawole, the speaker of state' Assembly, were in Nasarawa in regards to Governor Yahaya Bello’s 2023 presidency aspiration.

Source: Legit