The leadership crises facing the ruling All Progressives Congress will likely continue until President Muhammadu Buhari returns from London

This comes as members of the Progressives Governors Forum failed to reach an agreement over the fate of Buni

According to a source, the party might harm itself if it allows governors to hold positions in the party

It seems the fate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) now lies in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari as members now await his arrival before anything can be done over the leadership crises currently facing the party.

This comes as members of the Progressives Governors Forum in a meeting failed to reach an agreement on what to do about the controversy trailing the validity of the Gov Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party.

The meeting was held at the Kebbi state Governor’s Lodge, Punch Newspaper reports.

According to a source privy to the meeting who pleaded anonymity, the governors have agreed to wait for the return of President Buhari before taking a final decision.

The source said a governor of one of the states in the north central cautioned the party against playing politics with the Supreme Court judgement which he described as a booby trap.

He said:

“The governor warned that the party could ill afford to give the opposition a legal technicality to deal a huge blow on the party’s electoral fortunes. He cited the cases of Zamfara and Bayelsa to back up his claim."

“Based on the judgement, the governor aligned with the position of Vice President Osinbajo and other party leaders who are accomplished lawyers in their own rights who advised that we tarry a while because as a party, we may be walking into a booby trap by allowing governors hold party positions while still serving.

“Apart from the legality or otherwise, there is also the moral question."

The Guardian had recently reported that the APC is facing disaster over their leadership issue.

