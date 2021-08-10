Singer Shay La Rose has opened up about how she developed an interest in music and her journey so far in the industry

The British singer with Nigerian roots had a lot to say in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng’s Abisola Alawode

Shay La Rose talked about how difficult it is to attain success as an artiste in the UK especially if you aren’t doing rap or hip-hop

UK-based music star Shay La Rose in a recent chat with Legit.ng's Abisola Alawode talked about her career in the music industry and how the journey has been so far.

The young superstar started off by explaining the inspiration behind her stage name. According to her, Shay La is a shortened form of her full name Shadiat.

The singer explained that she drew inspiration for the other half of her name from the popular rose flower. Shay La Rose said she represents the sexiness, feistiness and wildness of a rose.

Music has always been there

On growing up in London, the singer disclosed that she had a very different experience and only started to become aware of her culture, heritage when she got into college.

She stated:

“It was only when I got into uni that I started to embrace my culture because I started to be around Africans, Nigerians. Before I grew up with just my family and then Caribbean people. I wasn’t really in touch with my culture as such. I think I’ve grown up now to love it and embrace it more and to want to seek more of where I’m from.”

Fielding a question about how music came into the picture, the singer explained that she has always had an interest in it from her younger days, adding that she had a passion for it.

According to her, “it has always been there”.

Explaining further, the entertainer said that she started doing music professionally as a part of a girl-group which was managed by Lil Kim’s dancer.

Lessons along the line

Speaking about the journey so far, she explained that she has learnt to be confident in herself and what she does. The music star added that in the beginning she loved different genres but there was a need to tie it all to the Shey La Rose brand.

“In the beginning, I loved R&B, Afrobeats, hip-hop, but then it was like ‘how can I make tis Shey La Rose’ and as I said, I always love to dance. I want to show people that I sing and dance. SO fusing that sound was a big challenge for me growing up.”

On making it in the UK, she noted that because rap and hip-hop are most common, it's hard for other genres to be successful unless it's like pop.

According to her, musicians who are into genres like R&B and afro are still struggling to get recognition in the UK.

Watch the full video below:

