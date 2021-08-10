The first female housemate to get evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye show, Beatrice has started her media rounds with Niyi and Yerins who were also evicted

In a video sighted on Instagram, the mum of one revealed that she liked Pere in the house even though it wasn't a strong feeling

Beatrice disclosed that she wanted Pere to go hard after her but she was disappointed when all he did was just say he liked her

As expected, the housemates who got evicted from the BBNaija show on Sunday, August 8, have started their media rounds.

Yerins and Niyi left the show and Beatrice followed them as the first female housemate to get evicted.

Beatrice reveals she had feelings for Pere while in the house Photo credit: @itsbeatriceofficial/@pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

Beatrice wanted to be chased

In a video sighted on Instagram which seems to be from one of Niyi and Beatrice's stop during media rounds, she revealed that she had feelings for someone in the house.

The mum of one disclosed that she liked Pere, but she did not let him know because she wanted him to chase her.

She noted that he chased her just a little and told her he liked her, but he did not apply pressure like she wanted.

According to Beatrice, she wanted to put him on hold for two months after he expressed his feelings.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Iam_edith1:

"With her character? Abegi!!"

Jerrick2021:

"Her mouth come sharp after the house."

Telehshow:

"But she didn’t work on the part na, she should have, we love her though."

Angel and Sammie fight dirty

A fight ensued between Angel and Sammie after the introduction of new housemates, two guys and two ladies, by Big Brother on Sunday, August 8.

A truth and dare game happened where Angel kissed one of the new males, Kayvee.

Sammie explained to some housemates that he was displeased and jealous over the fact that Angel chose to kiss a new housemate, Kayvee all of a sudden.

Angel made sure to note that they were not exclusive and did not put a relationship label over whatever they had going on.

