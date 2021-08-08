The people of Ebonyi have been informed that Monday is a working day, just like every other working day in the state

Markets, banks, schools, etc. will operate normally as against IPOB's sit-at-home in the southeast region

Anambra state government also announced that it will not pay August salary to any worker who is absent from duty in obedience to the sit-at-home order

Ebonyi state - There will be no sit-at-home in Ebonyi state on Monday, August 9, as all schools, markets, commercial banks and offices will be open.

The directive came from Governor David Umahi, countering an earlier order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Sunday Sun reports.

The group had declared Monday a sit-at-home day in all the southeast states to protest the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the federal government. The decision has been widely criticised.

Governor Umahi has directed all residents of Ebonyi to ignore IPOB's sit-at-home order. Photo credit: @DavidNwezeUmahi2

Source: Facebook

According to the Ebonyi governor, observing unnecessary sit-at-home will draw the state backwards economically and it is wrong.

A statement issued by one of the governor's aides, Francis Nwaze, read in part:

“Ebonyi State Government is presently doing everything possible to develop the state across all sectors – education, security, health, agriculture, human capital development, infrastructure, and so on. It is inconsequential to draw the state backwards through temporary deactivation of her economic activities in the guise of a sit-at-home order.

Sit-at-home, lose your salary

On its part, the Anambra state government warned workers against staying missing duty in obedience to the sit-at-home directives by IPOB.

According to the government, any worker who obeys the sit-at-home should be ready to forfeit his or her August salary, The Punch reports.

The Anambra state government has said there will be no sit-at-home. Photo credit: @WillieObiano

Source: Facebook

The statement released by the state government read:

“The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the state must attend to their duties on Monday 9th August 2021.

“Failure to do so will result in severe sanctions including loss of salary for the month of August."

Igbo youth group warns IPOB

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) had earlier appealed to IPOB to cease their planned Monday lockdown in the southeast region in the interest of Ndigbo and the country, in general.

Legit.ng reported that the coalition stated that taking such action will be detrimental to the Nigerian economy because it is struggling to rise from its economic challenges.

The group pointed out that it does not see any economic wisdom in shutting down business in the zone especially on Mondays, generally regarded as the beginning of the week.

