The apex Igbo cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said it is against the sit-at-home directive mandated by the IPOB in the southeast region

The group warned that the order by the secessionist group will harm the economy of the southeast region

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the federal high court in Abuja

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - The apex Igbo cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has opposed the sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the southeast region.

IPOB had directed residents in the southeast to stay indoors every Monday in protest over the arrest of and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, The Guardian reported.

However, the Chidi Ibeh-led faction of the Ohanaeze in a statement in Abakaliki on Friday, August 7, said the economic loss from such exercise would be enormous.

According to the secretary-general of the faction, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the sit-at-home order, if complied with, might harm diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Isiguzoro argued that the directive could cause hunger and hardship in the southeast zone.

The group said:

“Igbos should circumvent the hardships associated with sit-at-home and ignore it and go to their normal businesses on Monday. IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic planning with Southern Nigeria governors and legislators to press for the release of Nnamdi Kanu without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow, affliction and despair.''

The organisation advised IPOB to adopt a more strategic way of demanding the release of Kanu by involving the southern Nigerian governors and legislators to press their demands.

The Cable reported that the organisation asked the federal government to release the IPOB leader to avert the possible breakdown of law and order across the country.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is different from Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the more popular one headed by George Obiozor.

