Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri recently shared one of her life philosophies with her followers on social media

The mother of one spoke on her moments of successes and failures, adding that she is not one to broadcast it

The actress' followers took to her comment section to commend her words of wisdom while some gushed over her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri is not one of the Nigerian celebrities who like to show off her achievements online and she doesn't seem to care what people think about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Actress Ruth Kadiri makes a profound statement online. Photos: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ruth Kadiri talks about her successes and failures

Ruth shared a lovely photo of herself and gave it a food-for-thought caption.

The mother of one recently stated that she doesn't share her moments of success or failures because she has nothing to prove to anyone.

Read what she wrote below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions

eveesin:

"Baby girl on point."

omannadi:

"And we love that."

mama_ukamaka:

"My love for her."

nneohe:

"Powerful words."

dubem__junior:

"Ruth."

mobola_fashion:

"My love."

meek_glow:

"You are so beautiful."

iam_fendi29:

"Beautiful."

Ruth Kadiri returns to social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of one had been missing in action on her Instagram page and she made her return on the platform in a beautiful way.

The actress shared a lovely photo of herself on her page and it showed her rocking blonde hair, to the amazement of her fans and followers.

The lovely mother of one had a beautiful smile on her face as she posed for the camera.

As expected, her colleagues and fans welcomed her back to the photo-sharing platform with lovely compliments.

moyolawalofficial:

"Meeeeee meeee welcome back baby."

nazoekezie:

"Welcome back mami."

eveesin:

"Fine girl."

calistaokoronkwo:

"We missed you."

Source: Legit.ng