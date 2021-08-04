Some Nigerian celebrities have got involved in the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition by showing support for their preferred candidate

Just recently, five housemates namely Whitemoney, Yousef, Niyi, Beatrice and Yerins were nominated for possible eviction

Nollywood stars, Yul Edochie and Destiny Etiko took to their social media pages to rally support for Whitemoney and gave their reasons

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood celebrities, Yul Edochie and Destiny Etiko have joined numerous Nigerians on social media who are great fans of the BBNaija reality show.

The movie stars recently took to their respective pages to show support for their preferred housemate, Whitemoney, who has been put up for eviction.

On August 2, 2021, the first set of housemates were put up for possible eviction after being nominated by the wildcards, Pere and Maria.

Nollywood celebs support Whitemoney on BBNaija show. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The five housemates who made the nomination list included Whitemoney, Yousef, Niyi, Yerins and Beatrice.

Just like in previous seasons, celebrities made their favourite housemates known on social media.

Veteran actor, Yul Edochie said he had decided to support Whitemoney because he heard he was a correct guy. He encouraged his fans to vote and keep him in the house.

In his words:

“I haven't been watching the show but I hear say @whitemoney__ na correct guy. Someone please send me the voting text codes. Let's do all we can to keep him in the house.”

See his post below:

Nollywood star, Destiny Etiko, also described Whitemoney as one of her own. According to her, he is the most real of all the housemates.

She wrote:

“Let’s support our own my people @whitemoney__ he is realest of them all U are going no where dude.”

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

BBNaija fans react

Fans soon took to the celebrities’ comment sections to share their take on Whitemoney. Read what some of them had to say below:

Obinwanne01:

"Don't make this about igbo let it not look like tribal thing please lets support him because we love him."

Omoruyi2958:

"Everywere I go whitemoney....."

Adsmithgal:

"Don't worry his going nowhere...I already give him my 100 votes n will do more."

Munachimso_93:

"Honestly, this guy is the only reason I'm glued to the show this year. He is just everything in one."

Interesting.

Funke Akindele shows support for Whitemoney after nomination

Just recently, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello took to her official Instagram page with a post calling on her fans to throw their support behind nominated housemate, Whitemoney.

Recall that during the live nomination show, the wild cards of the season, Maria and Pere, had both mentioned Whitemoney’s name among housemates they would like to put up for possible eviction.

Well, it appears Whitemoney already scored himself massive support from the Jenifa actress as she made it clear that he wouldn’t be returning home come Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng