Oniduro Mi singer Adeyinka Alaseyori has expressed excitement as her music ministry is moving forward

The gospel minister recently shared great news with her followers on how God used two people to answer her prayers

The songstress then appealed to her followers to pray for the people who gifted her while advising them not to give up

Congratulations have poured in for Oniduro Mi singer Adeyinka Alaseyori as she recently showed off the huge gifts she received from two lovers of her music ministry.

The singer revealed that she got a brand new bus just as she was counting down to her birthday in May 2021. The gospel minister noted that the bus came from her spiritual mother.

Oniduro Mi singer Yinka Alaseyori shares a photo of the bus and SUV car gifts she got. Photos: @adeyinkaalaseyori

Oniduro Mi singer gets a car gift

In August 2021, Alaseyori took the delivery of an SUV car from popular Pastor Joshua Iginla.

The excited woman then urged her followers to pray for her mother and the clergyman whom God used to answer her prayers.

Check out the photo below:

Fans react

jiganbabaoja:

"Congratulations."

lafupcfr:

"Congratulations."

Source: Legit