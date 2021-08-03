BBNaija Lockdown stars, Kiddwaya and Lilo, recently shared photos of themselves together as they hung out in London

In the now-trending photos, the two former housemates are seen posing in each other's arms in an open park

Lilo also shared videos from a spa and she captioned it with a thank you to Kiddwaya, suggesting he paid for it

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans are currently buzzing with mixed reactions after Lockdown stars, Kiddwaya and Lilo gave them reasons to talk.

The 2020 ex-housemates apparently had met up on Lilo's trip to London and it seems they had quite the fun.

The housemates linked up in the UK. Photo credit: @liloaderogba

Source: Instagram

Lilo thanks Kidd for spa session

Both of them shared cozy and fun photos together and well, it got people talking.

Lilo went on to share videos of herself entering a spa, and then showing off the massage table. She captioned the second video with a 'thanks Kiddwaya' suggesting that the billionaire's son had paid for the session.

See post below:

The housemate thanked Kiddwaya for the spa session. Photo credit: @liloaderogba

Source: Instagram

Reactions

The photos which have since gone viral have sparked mixed reactions amongst social media users.

Check out some comments below:

officialempress8:

"Abeg getat una time is past already, we’re busy voting for WhiteMoney."

bubu.kitchen__:

"Just trying to stay relevant."

thejackiebent.daily:

"Big daddy Kidd, father of all nations. We hail thee."

afunlo1:

"It will end in premium tears!shmmmmmmmmm!"

dau_fini:

"Lilo hope u don't come crying afterwards cus no be Kidd again????"

shezlilly:

"Las las, kidd go reach everybody hand ✋"

madybash:

"Is just to trend hope the got what they wanted."

