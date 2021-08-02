Russia has found a solution that can help one survive a bomb explosion or fire incident without any injury

The East European country has come up with a special combat suit that can withstand bomb blasts and fire accidents

The combat suit which is non-inflammable has the ability to also defend users against other explosions such as grenade and landmines

Russia has invented a special suit that can withstand bomb explosion and fire.

The suit many have described as superman suit protects wearers from bomb blasts and explosions for up to 30 seconds, NYPost reports.

The suit is non-inflammable in nature Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @saynaija

The ability of the special suit was showcased in a video that featured Russian stunt performer Viktoria Klensokovia.

The suit was tested using a lady

In the video shared on Instagram by @saynaija, Viktoria who rocked the black combat suit walked unscathed and casually despite bombs blasting at both her sides.

The lady didn't suffer as little as a scratch neither was she blasted off the ground as many who watched the video had envisaged.

The suit which was developed by the Russian Ratnik program has the ability to also withstand landmine and grenade blasts as well as non-inflammatory.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the stunning footage

@ani.onthestreets wrote:

"Beautiful, ministry of defence needs to purchase this for our troops another 15.7BN budget."

@alphadecaf33 remarked:

"Our government will say this is a show. Who no go there no go believe."

@yinkacategory said:

"Humans have gone ballistic now ... call of duty on reality."

@_iamdammyallen commented:

"Not shocked cos Russians have always been ahead at all times even ahead America in everything."

@nicofos65 stated:

"I don’t think this info is complete, Bombs have shrapnels ...Can the suit protect them???"

US invents jet suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that America had invented a flying jet suit.

CNN reported that the force tested a jet suit developed by Gravity Industries. The gadget allows individuals wearing it to fly in the air up to 12,000 feet at the speed of 80 mph.

It should be noted that during the test operation, the tech company tried out the suits with 42 officers at sea, spending a total number of three days.

