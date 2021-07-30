Rivers APC chieftain, Magnus Abe has disagreed with Festus Keyamo over the legality of the Governor Buni-led APC caretaker committee

Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ondo guber poll, Keyamo had advised the APC to disband the committee to avoid legal tussles

Abe, however, disagreed with Keyamo saying the Supreme Court did not make any pronouncement on Buni's appointment as APC caretaker chair

Rivers state - Senator Magnus Abe has faulted the minister of state, labour, Festus Keyamo’s position on the Governor Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ondo governorship election, Keyamo had warned of imminent legal tussles if Governor Buni remains the party's caretaker chairman.

He also advised the APC to stop its ward congresses scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 31.

However, Vanguard reported that Abe in a statement on Thursday, July 29, expressed surprise over Keyamo’s stance on the matter.

He argued that Keyamo’s argument was baseless since the defence of Buni, the caretaker chairman of the APC, was never heard by the Supreme Court, The Cable also stated.

Abe, a former senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district, Rivers state, said the Buni-led committee was constituted only after extensive legal examination by a body of eminent lawyers in the ruling party.

He added that Keyamo, ironically, was one of the legal luminaries whose stand made President Muhammadu Buhari accept the constitution of the interim leadership.

Buni, others should resign

In a similar development, a former secretary to the Ondo government and former state chairman of the APC, Honourable Isaac Kekemeke, has said the caretaker committee chairman, Governor Buni, should resign.

Kekemeke said the Yobe state governor ought to tender his resignation after the Supreme Court verdict on the Ondo guber election.

He said Buni resigning as the national caretaker committee chairman of the APC will ensure the party does not walk into a landmine.

Supreme Court judgement: APC governors call for emergency meeting

Meanwhile, following the alleged declaration of the national committee led by Mai Mala Buni illegal by the Supreme Court's minority judgement, the APC governors will hold an emergency meeting in Abuja on Friday, July 30.

The governors will at the meeting discuss the APC's planned congresses as well as the implication of the judgment of the Supreme Court for the party.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the APC in Borno state, Ali Bukar Dalori, gave the hints in an interview in Maiduguri.

