The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for an emergency meeting in Abuja over the future of the party

Governor Mai Buni-led committee has been in the eye of the storm since Wednesday, July 28, when the Supreme Court declared it illegal

Some party chieftains including the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, have asked Governor Buni to resign in order to save the party

FCT, Abuja - Following the declaration of the national committee led by Mai Mala Buni illegal by the Supreme Court, the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would hold an emergency meeting in Abuja on Friday, July 30.

The Punch reports that the governors would at the meeting discuss Saturday, July 31, APC state and local government congresses as well as the implication of the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ondo state governorship election for the party.

APC governors would hold an emergency meeting in Abuja over the future of the party. Credit: Mai Buni.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the APC in Borno state and chairman of the party’s chairmen’s forum, Ali Bukar Dalori, who gave the hints in an interview in Maiduguri.

He stated that the outcome of the meeting would determine whether or not the party would go ahead with state and local government congresses scheduled to start on Saturday, July 30.

Daily Trust reports that the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, July 29, insisted that the congresses would begin as scheduled.

APC chieftains differ over the conduct of party's congress

The committee dismissed claims that the Supreme Court in its judgment on the Ondo state governorship election declared Mai Bala Buni’s chairmanship of the caretaker panel illegal.

Dalori said that the party headquarters had directed state chapters to continue with the preparations for the congresses.

Buhari’s aides mount pressure on Buni to step down as APC national chairman

The special adviser to the president on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and the senior special assistant to the president on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang are among those calling for Buni-committee disbandment.

