Popular Yoruba Nollywood star, Biola Adebayo, was recently filled with joy after being recognised in the industry

The film star won the award for the most featured Yoruba star in trending movies and she shared the news online

Adebayo thanked God for the award and prayed that He makes her not just a workaholic but also a wealthy person

Nigerian movie star, Biola Adebayo, was recently recognised in the Yoruba film industry where she is mainly focused and she took to social media to share the good news.

The talented actress was recognised by Nollywood Citadel with the award for Most Featured Yoruba Actress in trending movies.

Adebayo was obviously very excited by the news as she took to her page to show her gratitude.

Actress Biola Adebayo gets award recognition, colleagues praise her. Photos: @biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

She started out by thanking God for the recognition and proceeded to praying that He makes her a wealthy person just like He has made her a workaholic.

Not stopping there, the film star spoke on the gift she now deserves such as a brand new expensive Range Rover or a G Wagon.

In her words:

“Father Lord! I’m grateful for everything, Please don’t make me just a workaholic o, but a wealthy person (mase mi ni oni se o, semi ni oloro)

"Now I deserve a Brand new Range Evogue, father Lord , he don tey wey I Dey work back to back, please range me up, walahi I deserve it please Lord. I don’t mind Gwagon too o ABBA father.”

Nollywood Citadel described Adebayo as a very dedicated and excellent actress who also made it a habit of helping to promote every movie she featured in.

It was also said that Adebayo successfully pursued a Master’s degree while being an active filmmaker and it should be applauded.

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate actress

It wasn’t long before fans and colleagues trooped to the actress’ comment section to celebrate her big win. Read some of their comments below:

Oluwabukola_arugba:

“Congratulations dearie , babes, don’t complain, just give thanks to ALMIGHTY GOD for d recognition and every other thing shall be added.”

Adeniyijohnson:

“God crown your effort ❤️.”

Mimmytea:

“Blessings beyond your imagination, God will do it for you.. Amen! .”

Correctman1:

“Amen to all this prayer! She's the best and she deserves the best. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one. Congratulations to Biola Adebayo.

Biola Adebayo shares grass to grace story as she bags masters degree

Adebayo was among the set of students that recently graduated from the University of Lagos.

The actress bagged a master of public administration degree and took to social media to celebrate.

Just like many Nigerian celebrities, the Nollywood star was not born with a silver spoon as she was once a street hawker.

Bagging a masters degree might not be something the actress ever thought about after she dropped out of secondary school before becoming a graduate.

Source: Legit.ng